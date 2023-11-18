IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Week in Review with a Presidential Historian

    07:01
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s partial gag order tested in appeals court

    03:06

  • A special sendoff to the 11th Hour’s executive producer

    01:17

  • The Last Thing: 'Do it for Lewiston'

    00:44

  • Whistleblower warns about risks teens face on social media

    08:14

  • David DePape convicted in Paul Pelosi hammer attack case

    03:34

  • The Last Thing: When Leslie met Kornacki

    02:53

  • Sen. Manchin says he’d 'absolutely' consider presidential run

    06:18

  • Pres. Biden & China's President Xi meet in effort to smooth tensions

    02:18

  • The Last Thing: Congress needs a timeout

    02:24

  • New hope for treating veterans with PTSD

    06:17

  • Emergency protective order filed in the Georgia election interference case

    02:49

  • The Last Thing: World Kindness Day

    01:59

  • Israeli forces tighten control of Gaza city amid growing calls for a ceasefire

    07:37

  • Alarming language from Trump as he ramps up 2024 campaign

    02:28

  • Friday Nightcap: Should companies weigh in on Israel-Hamas war

    08:16

  • Interfaith Panel: Combating Religious Hatred on Campus

    09:09

  • One-on-One: UAW’s Shawn Fain on what’s next after strike victory

    07:22

  • West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will not run for re-election

    01:51

  • Israel intensifies its offensive against Hamas

    07:11

11th Hour

Week in Review with a Presidential Historian

07:01

This week: Donald Trump’s rhetoric mirrored that of infamous fascist dictators, senators exchanged petty insults and threats of violence in Congress and increasing tensions on American soil due to the Israel-Hamas war. Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss helps us break it all down.Nov. 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Week in Review with a Presidential Historian

    07:01
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s partial gag order tested in appeals court

    03:06

  • A special sendoff to the 11th Hour’s executive producer

    01:17

  • The Last Thing: 'Do it for Lewiston'

    00:44

  • Whistleblower warns about risks teens face on social media

    08:14

  • David DePape convicted in Paul Pelosi hammer attack case

    03:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All