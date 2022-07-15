Watchdog: Secret Service deletes Jan. 6 texts

New reports show the Secret Service erased text messages from the day of and day before the Jan. 6th insurrection. However, the Secret Service assures it wasn’t maliciously deleted and that it was part of a pre-planned phone reset. Meantime, the Jan. 6th committee weighs whether to push for interviews with Donald Trump and Mike Pence. Plus, Trump’s first wife Ivana is found dead in her Manhattan home at the age of 73.July 15, 2022