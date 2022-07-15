IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • More fallout from Uvalde shooting video

  • The Last Thing: Love beats hate

  • Pres. Biden’s high stakes trip to Saudi Arabia

    Watchdog: Secret Service deletes Jan. 6 texts

    America’s decades-long opioid crisis

  • Rising inflation’s impact on young voters

  • The Last Thing: Elon Musk’s missed opportunity

  • Questions of potential 1/6 witness intimidation

  • One-on-one with Mark Leibovich

  • The Last Thing: A precious inheritance

  • Online extremism fueled Capitol riot

  • 1/6 cmte. zeroes in on extremist groups

  • Part 2: One-on-one with Alex Holder

  • The Last Thing: The race to save the sequoias

  • Part 1: One-on-one with Alex Holder

  • Next Jan. 6 hearing to focus on extremist groups

  • The Last Thing: Dolphins take Manhattan

  • The impact Roe’s reversal could have on foster care

  • Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal

  • 1/6 cmte. questions Cipollone for 7 hours

Watchdog: Secret Service deletes Jan. 6 texts

New reports show the Secret Service erased text messages from the day of and day before the Jan. 6th insurrection. However, the Secret Service assures it wasn’t maliciously deleted and that it was part of a pre-planned phone reset. Meantime, the Jan. 6th committee weighs whether to push for interviews with Donald Trump and Mike Pence. Plus, Trump’s first wife Ivana is found dead in her Manhattan home at the age of 73.July 15, 2022

