    Washington's nerd prom is back

11th Hour

Washington's nerd prom is back

Saturday marks the first White House Correspondents' Dinner to have a sitting president in attendance since 2016. Why some think this event, back in 2011, triggered Donald Trump to run for President.April 30, 2022

    Washington's nerd prom is back

