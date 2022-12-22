Warning signs leading up to Jan. 6th riot

- Now Playing
Warning signs leading up to Jan. 6th riot06:47
Pres. Zelenskyy’s historic visit to Washington03:19
Weissmann on what the special counsel can learn from witness transcripts04:05
Fifth Amendment invoked to the point of 'unintentional hilarity' by Jan. 6 witnesses02:36
'We wanted to get it right': Rep. Thompson reflects on the work of the January 6 Committee10:53
"Paranoid Cult": Jan. 6 Investigator on Trump "Crimes" and Stopping Future "Coups"09:20
The Indict Trump "Blueprint" Reveals MAGA Obstruction Plot08:34
Jan. 6 committee expects to release final report Thursday01:12
Informant warned FBI before Jan. 6 that far-right saw Trump tweet as 'call to arms'01:46
House cmte. votes to release Trump taxes01:26
Rep. Schiff: Jan. 6th Cmte. final report will keep public ‘on the edge of their seat’04:00
Raskin urges Puerto Rico, D.C. statehood to ‘grow democracy’ in wake of Jan. 606:48
See Trump Insurrection Lawyer Fact-Checked on Live TV | Melber MSNBC Interview Part 206:16
See Trump Insurrection Lawyer Fact-Checked on Live TV | Melber MSNBC Interview Part 111:44
Eugene Robinson: There ought to be a statue of Thompson & Cheney in Washington08:14
Rosenberg: If it's a choice between going slowly or carefully, I'll take carefully10:06
Hakeem Jeffries: GOP learned nothing from 'historic underperformance' in midterm elections06:32
'Like night and day': Capitol police officer contrasts BLM protest with Trump's 1/6 riot01:49
What’s next for the Jan. 6th investigation05:46
Tribe: We’ll see ‘a series of indictments’ against Trump by spring05:11
