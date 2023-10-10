IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    War in Israel: Hamas still holding hostages in Gaza, as civilian death toll climbs

    Part 2: A special panel discussion on transgender youth in athletics

  Part 1: A special panel discussion on transgender youth in athletics

  One-on-one with Taylor Lorenz

  The power of young voices

  Team Trump tries to delay, dismiss multiple cases

  Marion County Police Chief Gideon Cody resigns after widely condemned raid

  Trump in courtroom for third day of New York civil fraud trial

  Jury selection begins for FTX CEO Sam Bankman Fried's trial

  Donald Trump facing limited gag order in New York Fraud civil trial

  Active shooter reported near Morgan State University

  Kevin McCarthy ousted as Speaker of the House

  LeVar Burton talks importance of Banned Books Week

  Rep. Gaetz files motion to oust Speaker McCarthy

  Trump's $250 million civil fraud trial begins

  Friday Nightcap: This week's MVPs

  Friday Nightcap: 2024 Presidential race

  President Biden warns of threats to democracy

  The Last thing: The sphere is here

  One-on-one with banned book author Lesléa Newman

11th Hour

War in Israel: Hamas still holding hostages in Gaza, as civilian death toll climbs

The latest as the war in Israel continues, the Israel Defense Forces say that they have gained control of their territory. Meanwhile in Gaza, Hamas is still holding over 100 Israelis hostage, threatening to kill them if Israel kills civilians in Gaza.Oct. 10, 2023

