Voting rights take center stage this week

President Biden and Vice President Harris head to Atlanta on Tuesday to shine a brighter light on election reform ahead of Martin Luther King Day. Meantime, a new sign of trouble for the Jan. 6th committee as they try to convince Republicans like former Vice President Pence and Rep. Jim Jordan to cooperate with the investigation. Plus, the White House is threatening severe sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine during the first of several talks between U.S. diplomats and Russian officials.Jan. 11, 2022