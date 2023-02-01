IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

Video released of Trump deposition in NY fraud case

03:39

Newly released video shows former President Trump pleading the Fifth Amendment more than 400 times in the New York Attorney General’s civil probe into the Trump Organization. Meantime, President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy clash ahead of their first big meeting on the debt ceiling. Plus, we’ve learned the FBI searched Biden’s think tank back in mid-November after classified documents were found.Feb. 1, 2023

