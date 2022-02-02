Vaccine for youngest Americans awaits approval

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for its Covid vaccine for children under 5, potentially opening the way for kids to start getting shots as early as March. Dr. Irwin Redlener joins.
