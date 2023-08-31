IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    UNC student newspaper’s front page goes viral

    06:29
  • UP NEXT

    Former Trump chief of staff testifies in Georgia

    07:15

  • Trump trial date set in federal election case

    02:21

  • The March on Washington, 60 years later

    07:45

  • Trump, 18 co-defendants surrender in Georgia

    02:07

  • The Last Thing: A death-defying rescue

    02:12

  • Six schools in Arkansas move ahead with offering AP African American Studies despite State’s disapproval

    07:31

  • Key witness in Trump’s classified docs case retracts testimony

    02:35

  • California Community mourns the death of Lauri Carleton

    06:50

  • Extreme weather continues across the nation

    07:03

  • Trump says he will surrender at an Atlanta jail on Thursday

    01:58

  • On the ground in Maui: An inside look at recovery efforts

    04:50

  • Trump expected to surrender in GA late next week

    02:15

  • The Last Thing: Sing me a story

    02:16

  • Search warrant for Kansas newspaper withdrawn

    06:55

  • Trump asks for major delay in DOJ election trial

    02:53

  • The Last Thing: A desperate search

    02:18

  • Report: Elon Musk’s 'X' slows traffic to rival sites

    06:34

  • DA Willis proposes trial date for Trump, co-defendants

    02:41

  • The Last Thing: Mahalo for your kokua

    02:15

11th Hour

UNC student newspaper’s front page goes viral

06:29

The second week of classes at UNC-Chapel Hill started with an active shooter that left one professor dead and the campus on lockdown for hours. The Daily Tar Heel responded to the shooting with a powerful front page featuring the jarring texts sent during the lockdown. Caitlyn Yaede, the paper’s print managing editor, shares the story behind the emotional cover.Aug. 31, 2023

  • Now Playing

    UNC student newspaper’s front page goes viral

    06:29
  • UP NEXT

    Former Trump chief of staff testifies in Georgia

    07:15

  • Trump trial date set in federal election case

    02:21

  • The March on Washington, 60 years later

    07:45

  • Trump, 18 co-defendants surrender in Georgia

    02:07

  • The Last Thing: A death-defying rescue

    02:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All