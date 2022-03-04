IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukrainian parliament member fights for country
"The war is not between Ukraine and Russia, it is between the global concept of future and past," says Ukrainian parliament member Kira Rudik. "We are building the future and he is trying to drag us all to the past."
March 4, 2022 Read More
