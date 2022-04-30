IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Washington's nerd prom is back

    03:40
  • Now Playing

    Ukraine’s refugee crisis worsens

    04:26
  • UP NEXT

    New trove of Meadows texts released

    02:35

  • Exclusive interview with Wall Street’s top cop

    05:46

  • Capitol riot probe hearings

    02:27

  • The Last Thing: The power of words

    01:22

  • Report: Trump admin. bends rules for problematic trucking company

    05:57

  • McCarthy maintains GOP support

    03:28

  • The Last Thing: Boeing’s bad deal

    02:07

  • Exclusive interview with Dmytro Firtash

    05:59

  • Biden flips switch on Trump lightbulb plan

    02:09

  • Poland’s refugee crisis

    05:33

  • New audio released of McCarthy after 1/6

    03:48

  • Elon Musk buys Twitter

    07:43

  • The Last Thing: The best of humanity

    05:16

  • New Mark Meadows messages released

    02:29

  • Pivotal French election

    04:56

  • Controversies on Capitol Hill

    04:12

  • Profiles in Courage award

    03:25

  • Dangers of disinformation

    05:35

11th Hour

Ukraine’s refugee crisis worsens

04:26

Poland is struggling under the weight of Ukraine’s refugee crisis with nearly three million entering the country so far. Dr. Irwin Redlener shares more on the overwhelming humanitarian demands after spending a week in Poland.April 30, 2022

  • Washington's nerd prom is back

    03:40
  • Now Playing

    Ukraine’s refugee crisis worsens

    04:26
  • UP NEXT

    New trove of Meadows texts released

    02:35

  • Exclusive interview with Wall Street’s top cop

    05:46

  • Capitol riot probe hearings

    02:27

  • The Last Thing: The power of words

    01:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All