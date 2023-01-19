IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

U.S. to hit debt ceiling tomorrow

03:14

The U.S. is expected to hit its debt limit on Thursday, setting up a major political fight in Washington. Meantime, a failed GOP candidate arrested in connection to attacks on New Mexico Democrats appears in court. Plus, the White House says President Biden’s documents probe won’t impact his election plans.Jan. 19, 2023

