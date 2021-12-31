U.S. surpasses 54 million total Covid cases

As the U.S. gains a million new cases in just four days, the CDC is now urging people to avoid cruises – regardless of vaccination status. It comes after yet another tough day for air travelers. Meantime, the FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer booster shots for children 12 to 15 in the coming days. Plus, the Jan. 6th committee asked the Supreme Court to reject former President Trump’s appeal to block the National Archives from turning over his White House documents. And President Biden urges Russia to “de-escalate tensions with Ukraine” during a phone conversation with President Putin.Dec. 31, 2021