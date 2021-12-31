IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.S. surpasses 54 million total Covid cases

    05:23
  • UP NEXT

    Concerns for democracy grow ahead of 2024

    07:05

  • U.S. Covid cases climb to highest on record

    05:44

  • Biden's Covid response gets praise from Republican governor

    05:29

  • Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82

    05:47

  • Jan. 6th committee expands investigation

    07:40

  • CDC cuts Covid isolation time in half

    04:21

  • Biden faces mounting challenges in the new year

    05:46

  • Omicron hits airlines, triggers holiday flight cancellations

    04:03

  • McConnell openly courts Manchin to join GOP

    06:16

  • Omicron variant now present in all 50 states

    05:22

  • Democrats huddle to plot path forward for Biden’s agenda

    05:29

  • Biden unveils Covid battle plan

    05:22

  • January 6th committee seeks information from GOP Rep. Scott Perry

    06:43

  • Omicron becomes the dominant Covid strain in the U.S.

    04:53

  • McConnell changes his tune on the Jan. 6 committee

    09:28

  • New York reports record 20,000+ Covid cases

    06:19

  • Democrats frustrated over Build Back Better delay

    06:08

  • Covid cases rising as Omicron spreads across U.S.

    04:13

  • CDC Director: Data suggests Omicron spreads rapidly

    09:01

11th Hour

U.S. surpasses 54 million total Covid cases

05:23

As the U.S. gains a million new cases in just four days, the CDC is now urging people to avoid cruises – regardless of vaccination status. It comes after yet another tough day for air travelers. Meantime, the FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer booster shots for children 12 to 15 in the coming days. Plus, the Jan. 6th committee asked the Supreme Court to reject former President Trump’s appeal to block the National Archives from turning over his White House documents. And President Biden urges Russia to “de-escalate tensions with Ukraine” during a phone conversation with President Putin.Dec. 31, 2021

  • Now Playing

    U.S. surpasses 54 million total Covid cases

    05:23
  • UP NEXT

    Concerns for democracy grow ahead of 2024

    07:05

  • U.S. Covid cases climb to highest on record

    05:44

  • Biden's Covid response gets praise from Republican governor

    05:29

  • Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82

    05:47

  • Jan. 6th committee expands investigation

    07:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All