U.S. sets fresh record for daily Covid cases

As hospitalizations soar, the U.S. reports more than 1.3 million new Covid infections just a week after breaking the previous daily record. Meantime, Dr. Anthony Fauci accuses Sen. Rand Paul of fueling threats against him in the pair’s latest heated exchange. Dr. Irwin Redlener joins.
Jan. 12, 2022 Read More
