11th Hour

U.S. kills al-Qaeda leader

09:41

A “mastermind” behind the 9/11 attacks was killed over the weekend in a U.S. counterterrorism drone strike. President Biden made the announcement Monday evening and warned terrorists the U.S. will “take you out.” Former CIA Director John Brennan and Gen. Barry McCaffrey join.Aug. 2, 2022

