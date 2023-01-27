IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

U.S. economy grows amid recession fears

President Biden takes a victory lap during a Virginia speech after the latest data shows the U.S. economy is still growing despite fears of recession. It comes as the White House and House Republicans are at odds over the debt ceiling and budget cuts.Jan. 27, 2023

