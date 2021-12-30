U.S. Covid cases climb to highest on record

As Americans brace for year three of the pandemic, the country sets a new record for the highest average number of new cases. Plus, the Jan. 6th committee speaks out after reaching an agreement to defer its request for hundreds of records from the Trump administration. And tomorrow, President Biden plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid heightened tensions over Ukraine.Dec. 30, 2021
