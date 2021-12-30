IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

U.S. Covid cases climb to highest on record

05:44

As Americans brace for year three of the pandemic, the country sets a new record for the highest average number of new cases. Plus, the Jan. 6th committee speaks out after reaching an agreement to defer its request for hundreds of records from the Trump administration. And tomorrow, President Biden plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid heightened tensions over Ukraine.Dec. 30, 2021

