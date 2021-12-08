U.S. Covid-19 cases approach 50 million

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. Covid-19 cases approach 50 million06:44
Mark Meadows backs out of interview with Jan. 6 Committee06:17
U.S. Covid-19 cases increasing again06:20
11 months since the Jan. 6 insurrection04:48
Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin on the future of U.S. democracy04:36
CDC says Omicron could become dominant variant05:00
Several more cases of Omicron variant detected in U.S.05:24
Congress approves spending bill, avoids shutdown05:44
White House to announce new strategy to fight Covid this winter06:12
First case of Omicron variant confirmed in U.S.07:16
Concerns worldwide over Omicron variant07:16
Mark Meadows is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee05:20
The CDC says all adults should get booster shots01:25
‘Build Back Better’ facing obstacles in the Senate01:41
New book paints redeeming picture of King George III05:40
3 men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery killing05:33
U.S. pediatricians say Covid among kids is on the rise05:51
Jan. 6 cmte. subpoenas Proud Boys and Oath Keepers03:18
Jan. 6 cmte. subpoenas Roger Stone and Alex Jones04:44
Jon Meacham on Biden’s historic week08:05
U.S. Covid-19 cases approach 50 million06:44
The Delta variant remains the dominant strain, as new cases surpass 1,000 a day. We discuss with Dr. Irwin Redlener.Dec. 8, 2021
U.S. Covid-19 cases approach 50 million06:44
Mark Meadows backs out of interview with Jan. 6 Committee06:17
U.S. Covid-19 cases increasing again06:20
11 months since the Jan. 6 insurrection04:48
Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin on the future of U.S. democracy04:36
CDC says Omicron could become dominant variant05:00