U.S. could hit debt limit in a month

The Last Thing: The first Monday in May01:43
- Now Playing
U.S. could hit debt limit in a month03:31
- UP NEXT
At least 25 Ukrainians dead after Russian airstrike08:11
Trump embraces woman convicted in Jan. 6 case02:10
The Last Thing: Remembering Jerry Springer02:50
Parents of Louisville bank shooter break silence08:47
Pence testifies before grand jury investigating Trump and January 602:05
The Last Thing: 'What about them?'02:53
One-on-One with Amb. Deborah Lipstadt06:30
House passes Speaker McCarthy’s debt limit bill02:36
One-on-one with Monica Simpson06:15
Biden launches 2024 re-election bid02:29
The Last Thing: Welcome to Wrexham01:42
Founder of startup Frank accused of 'old school fraud'06:00
Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News03:30
Friday Nightcap: This week’s MVPs07:59
Friday Nightcap: What happens after the Fox-Dominion settlement?11:50
The Last Thing: Art, but make it sports02:36
4/20 marijuana legalization debate06:14
The gun violence epidemic in America08:37
The Last Thing: The first Monday in May01:43
- Now Playing
U.S. could hit debt limit in a month03:31
- UP NEXT
At least 25 Ukrainians dead after Russian airstrike08:11
Trump embraces woman convicted in Jan. 6 case02:10
The Last Thing: Remembering Jerry Springer02:50
Parents of Louisville bank shooter break silence08:47
Play All