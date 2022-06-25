IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Political ramifications of overturning Roe

    06:11

  • Senate passes bipartisan gun legislation in 65-33 vote

    03:51

  • Kinzinger: Stand for truth & reject the lies

    03:08

  • Divergent steps on guns in America

    03:47

  • Trump’s pressure campaign on DOJ officials

    05:54

  • The Last Thing: Helping the helpers

    02:16

  • Tom Nichols: What are Trump supporters afraid of?

    06:58

  • Preview of 1/6 committee’s final June hearing

    03:13

  • Jan. 6th Committee witnesses testify about threats and intimidation

    08:21

  • Jan. 6th Committee focuses on the pressure on states

    09:16

  • Doubt casted on Uvalde Police response

    05:32

  • Ben Stiller meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

    03:14

  • Trump’s pressure campaign on states

    03:39

  • Marking the Juneteenth holiday

    07:33

  • The Last Thing: A long journey

    02:01

  • The Jan. 6th committee’s next moves

    03:23

  • 1/6 cmte. pursues Ginni Thomas interview

    06:10

  • The Last Thing: The famous escalator

    02:04

  • Pressure on Pence focus of third 1/6 hearing

    08:18

  • The Last Thing: Keeping kids healthy

    02:20

11th Hour

TX valedictorian reflects on end of Roe

05:09

The Texas valedictorian, who sounded the alarm about abortion rights last year, reflects on the demise of Roe v. Wade. Paxton Smith shares her story.June 25, 2022

