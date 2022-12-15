IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Last Thing: Leading with love & light

    02:57
  • Now Playing

    Twitter shakes up safety & legal teams

    06:09
  • UP NEXT

    Nation marks 10 years since Sandy Hook

    03:47

  • FTX founder charged with fraud

    03:29

  • The Last Thing: “True Colors”

    01:28

  • Sandy Hook: One decade later

    07:21

  • Rep. Greene defends Jan. 6 comments, claims sarcasm

    07:37

  • Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

    03:31

  • The Last Thing: “The White Lotus”

    02:51

  • DOJ’s contempt request rejected in Trump docs case

    02:33

  • “Loan Wolves” documentary investigates student debt

    06:44

  • Griner’s return shines light on other detainees

    07:51

  • The Last Thing: Latina Equal Pay Day

    02:34

  • The fight to free Americas held overseas

    06:19

  • DOJ asks judge to hold Trump team in contempt

    03:01

  • The Last Thing: Hollywood’s Heroines

    03:02

  • GOP plays blame game after Georgia Senate loss

    08:14

  • 1/6 cmte. eyes final report release date

    03:11

  • Trump legal problems stack up

    04:35

  • Final election of 2022 midterms decided

    00:51

11th Hour

Twitter shakes up safety & legal teams

06:09

This week, Elon Musk dismissed Twitter’s Trust and Safety council and fired key members of his legal team. Now, there’s reports he’s not paying rent at Twitter’s offices. NBC’s Jake Ward helps us sort through the chaos.Dec. 15, 2022

  • The Last Thing: Leading with love & light

    02:57
  • Now Playing

    Twitter shakes up safety & legal teams

    06:09
  • UP NEXT

    Nation marks 10 years since Sandy Hook

    03:47

  • FTX founder charged with fraud

    03:29

  • The Last Thing: “True Colors”

    01:28

  • Sandy Hook: One decade later

    07:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All