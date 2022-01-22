IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump White House records released 05:58
The Jan. 6 committee has received more than 700 pages of Trump White House documents days after a Supreme Court ruling. It comes as the U.S. continues negotiations with Russia to avoid an invasion in Ukraine. Meantime, the Justice Dept. is planning to appeal a ruling by a Texas judge who blocked a vaccine mandate for federal workers.
Jan. 22, 2022 Read More
