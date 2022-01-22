IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump White House records released

    05:58
  • UP NEXT

    Biden strengthens warning to Russia

    05:24

  • 1/6 committee calls on Ivanka Trump

    05:12

  • Fears of Ukraine invasion heighten

    04:30

  • Senate Republicans block voting rights

    05:18

  • Gen Z’s powerful political influence

    06:17

  • NY AG takes action against Trump family

    07:32

  • Jan. 6 panel targets Trump’s inner circle

    05:40

  • Trump tests waters for 2024 run

    06:54

  • Senate showdown over voting rights

    05:44

  • Trump ramps up rally schedule

    06:17

  • Oath Keepers founder in court

    04:05

  • RNC threatens pullout from Presidential debates

    05:13

  • First sedition charges filed in Capitol attack

    07:26

  • Trump picks public fight with McConnell

    06:03

  • Jan. 6th committee targets top House Republican

    07:46

  • U.S. sets fresh record for daily Covid cases

    06:33

  • Biden’s tough talk on voting rights

    06:23

  • Schools struggle with omicron spread

    03:37

  • Voting rights take center stage this week

    03:11

11th Hour

Trump White House records released

05:58

The Jan. 6 committee has received more than 700 pages of Trump White House documents days after a Supreme Court ruling. It comes as the U.S. continues negotiations with Russia to avoid an invasion in Ukraine. Meantime, the Justice Dept. is planning to appeal a ruling by a Texas judge who blocked a vaccine mandate for federal workers.Jan. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trump White House records released

    05:58
  • UP NEXT

    Biden strengthens warning to Russia

    05:24

  • 1/6 committee calls on Ivanka Trump

    05:12

  • Fears of Ukraine invasion heighten

    04:30

  • Senate Republicans block voting rights

    05:18

  • Gen Z’s powerful political influence

    06:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All