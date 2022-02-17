President Biden has ordered visitor logs from when Trump was in office to be turned over to the Jan. 6th committee as the panel investigates the Capitol insurrection. Meantime, Russia adds 7,000 troops near the Ukraine border despite claims it was withdrawing some military forces. Plus, the CDC is expected to update mask guidance next week as more states lift coronavirus mandates.Feb. 17, 2022
Trump WH visitor logs turned over
1/6 panel widens probe of 'alternate electors'
Biden makes appeal for diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine crisis
Giuliani in talks to testify with 1/6 cmte.
Russia accelerates troop buildup near Ukraine border