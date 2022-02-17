Trump WH visitor logs turned over

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
President Biden has ordered visitor logs from when Trump was in office to be turned over to the Jan. 6th committee as the panel investigates the Capitol insurrection. Meantime, Russia adds 7,000 troops near the Ukraine border despite claims it was withdrawing some military forces. Plus, the CDC is expected to update mask guidance next week as more states lift coronavirus mandates.Feb. 17, 2022

