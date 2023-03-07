IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Last Thing: The march continues

  • New lawsuit takes on TX abortion ban

    Trump vs. DeSantis showdown takes shape

    Friday Nightcap: Winners & losers of the week

  • Friday Nightcap: GOP vs. Dem messaging

  • The Last Thing: A look back

  • Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murder

  • Justice Dept. says Trump can face civil suits over 1/6

  • How conspiracy theories gained traction

  • Report: FBI fought with DOJ over Trump search

  • Kate Bedingfield on working with President Biden | One-on-One extended interview

  • The Last Thing: There goes my (BBQ) hero

  • One-on-One with Kate Bedingfield

  • McCarthy defends release of Jan. 6 tapes

  • The Last Thing: “Look at us now”

  • Murdaugh defense team rests their case

  • Bombshells from new filing in Dominion lawsuit

  • Friday Nightcap: GOP lawmakers intensify attacks on LGBTQ Americans

  • Friday Nightcap: Toxic fumes – and toxic politics – spill into Ohio

  • The Last Thing: One year of war in Ukraine

11th Hour

Trump vs. DeSantis showdown takes shape

While former President Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis get ready to head to Iowa in the coming days, this weekend served up a preview of what a potential presidential face off would look like. Plus, new reporting of panic at Fox News after the network called Arizona for President Biden in the 2020 election.March 7, 2023

  • Now Playing

    03:47
MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

