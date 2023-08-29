IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Trump trial date set in federal election case

The judge in Trump’s federal election interference case sets the trial date for March 4th, 2024 – right in the heart of primary season. Meantime, Trump and his 18 co-defendants are scheduled to be arraigned next week in the Georgia election case. It comes as Mark Meadows takes the stand for nearly five hours in an effort to move his case to federal court. Aug. 29, 2023

Play All