IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Senate showdown over voting rights 05:44 Trump ramps up rally schedule 06:17 Oath Keepers founder in court 04:05 RNC threatens pullout from Presidential debates 05:13 First sedition charges filed in Capitol attack 07:26 Trump picks public fight with McConnell 06:03 Jan. 6th committee targets top House Republican 07:46 U.S. sets fresh record for daily Covid cases 06:33 Biden’s tough talk on voting rights 06:23 Schools struggle with omicron spread 03:37 Voting rights take center stage this week 03:11 Democrats use new tactic to sway Manchin 06:50 SCOTUS weighs Biden’s workplace vaccine mandate 04:23 Preserving the future of our democracy 07:07 Jan. 6th: A day of remembrance and division 04:03 McConnell calls Senate Democrats 'distasteful' 03:55 Jan. 6th one year later 04:59 U.S. reaches 1 million daily Covid cases 06:40 1/6 committee zeroes in on Fox News host 06:12 Democrats warn of threat to Democracy 05:33 Trump tests waters for 2024 run 06:54
Former President Trump’s rally in Arizona gave the GOP a glimpse of how he’s building his political army ahead of the midterms. Symone Sanders and Tim Miller discuss what that strategy could mean for the Republican Party.
Jan. 18, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Senate showdown over voting rights 05:44 Trump ramps up rally schedule 06:17 Oath Keepers founder in court 04:05 RNC threatens pullout from Presidential debates 05:13 First sedition charges filed in Capitol attack 07:26 Trump picks public fight with McConnell 06:03