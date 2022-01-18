IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Trump tests waters for 2024 run

06:54

Former President Trump’s rally in Arizona gave the GOP a glimpse of how he’s building his political army ahead of the midterms. Symone Sanders and Tim Miller discuss what that strategy could mean for the Republican Party.Jan. 18, 2022

