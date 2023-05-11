IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Trump tests media in CNN townhall

06:59

The former president repeated his 2020 election lies and other demonstrably false claims. Former Senator Al Franken and Mark McKinnon discuss the difficulty covering Trump, as he ramps up his 2024 re-election campaign.May 11, 2023

