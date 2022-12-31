IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Barbara Walters, pioneering TV broadcaster, dies at 93

11th Hour

Trump taxes released to public

08:12

After a years-long legal battle, the House Ways and Means committee released six years of former President Trump’s taxes. Congressman Brendan Boyle, a member of the committee, breaks down the key takeaways.Dec. 31, 2022

