Trump suggests pardons to rioters

Former President Trump dangled pardons for those charged in the Jan. 6th insurrection at his Texas rally over the weekend. The remarks prompted backlash from Republicans like Rep. Liz Cheney and Sen. Lindsey Graham. Victoria DeFrancesco Soto and Michael Steele weigh in.
Feb. 1, 2022
