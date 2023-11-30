IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Last Thing: The Rockefeller Tree Lighting

    01:36
  • Now Playing

    Trump’s idea of the economy vs. the reality

    04:34
  • UP NEXT

    Former Deutsche Bank executive testifies in Trump NY civil trial

    02:02

  • The Last Thing: Giving Newsday

    01:56

  • Nikki Haley endorsed by Charles Koch-backed political network

    07:54

  • Report: Mike Pence reveals details in Trump’s federal election interference case

    02:17

  • The Last Thing: Be true to yourself

    02:03

  • Congress back from Thanksgiving break

    07:51

  • Israel & Hamas release more hostages as temporary truce continues

    03:24

  • Thanksgiving Eve panel: this week in politics

    08:56

  • The Israeli government says no hostages will be released before Friday

    03:26

  • Reports: Negotiations for potential return of Sam Altman to OpenAI

    01:22

  • Elon Musk’s 'X' suing Media Matters for defamation

    03:04

  • New House speaker visits former President Trump in Florida

    08:48

  • Israeli government approves deal to release some hostages held in Gaza

    03:12

  • The Last Thing: Rosalynn Carter’s legacy

    02:45

  • The dangerous rhetoric of Donald Trump

    08:56

  • High stakes hearing over Trump gag order

    01:59

  • Week in Review with a presidential historian

    07:01

  • Trump’s partial gag order tested in appeals court

    03:06

11th Hour

Trump’s idea of the economy vs. the reality

04:34

Donald Trump’s latest Newsweek column boasts he’ll stop inflation the moment he’s sworn in. But as one report points out, Trump’s economic policies would likely “massively increase” inflation. David Gura joins to break it all down.Nov. 30, 2023

  • The Last Thing: The Rockefeller Tree Lighting

    01:36
  • Now Playing

    Trump’s idea of the economy vs. the reality

    04:34
  • UP NEXT

    Former Deutsche Bank executive testifies in Trump NY civil trial

    02:02

  • The Last Thing: Giving Newsday

    01:56

  • Nikki Haley endorsed by Charles Koch-backed political network

    07:54

  • Report: Mike Pence reveals details in Trump’s federal election interference case

    02:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All