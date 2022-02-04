Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to defend his decision to certify the election at a Federalist Society event in Florida on Friday. It comes as the RNC plans to vote on a resolution to censure Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Juanita Tolliver and Matthew Dowd join.Feb. 4, 2022
Trump's handle on the GOP
