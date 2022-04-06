IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump's eldest daughter meets with 1/6 cmte.
The former president’s daughter & adviser, Ivanka Trump, virtually testified to the Jan. 6th committee for roughly 8 hours. It comes less than a week after her husband, Jared Kushner, spoke with the same panel. Katie Benner and Stephanie Winston Wolkoff weigh in.
