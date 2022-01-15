Trump ramps up rally schedule

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
As the midterms near, former President Trump is rallying supporters in Arizona on Saturday and in Texas later this month. Meantime, Rep. John Katko announces he won’t run for reelection, joining an exodus of GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach Trump. Victoria DeFrancesco Soto and Susan Del Percio discuss.
