    Trump rally falls on dark Waco anniversary

11th Hour

Trump rally falls on dark Waco anniversary

06:53

Former President Trump kicks off his first campaign rally in Waco, Texas on Saturday. It falls on the 30th anniversary of the deadly Waco siege. Historian Jon Meacham talks about the power of place, especially as Trump amplifies calls for violence.March 25, 2023

