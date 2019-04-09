Trump purges more staff members 08:41 copied!

President Trump shook up the top ranks of his immigration and security leadership, with the departures of DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Secret Service Chief Randolph Alles. Reports indicate Trump aide and immigration extremist Stephen Miller is behind the latest staff changes. And there may be more to come. Washington Post White House Bureau Chief Philip Rucker, White House reporter for Politico Nancy Cook and White House Correspondent for McClatchy Newspapers Franco Ordonez join Brian to discuss.

