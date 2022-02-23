Trump praises Putin’s movements in Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump praises Putin’s movements in Ukraine05:30
Former President Trump called Russian President Putin’s decision to send troops into parts of Ukraine as “smart” and “savvy.” Robert Gibbs and Bill Kristol weigh in.Feb. 23, 2022
