    Trump praises Putin’s movements in Ukraine

    WH unveils sanctions against Russia

  • Ukraine border crisis looms over SOTU speech

  • Moscow orders troops to Ukraine’s separatist regions

  • Trump took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago

  • U.S. warns of imminent Russia invasion of Ukraine

  • Controversial Russian skater’s stunning loss

  • Trump, son & daughter must testify in civil case

  • San Francisco voters oust school board members

  • Trump WH visitor logs turned over

  • 1/6 panel widens probe of 'alternate electors'

  • Biden makes appeal for diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine crisis

  • Giuliani in talks to testify with 1/6 cmte.

  • Russia accelerates troop buildup near Ukraine border

  • Republicans facing midterms pledge Trump support

  • Problems deepen over Trump record-keeping

  • The politics of Covid

  • Trump’s handling of WH records

  • Republicans rift over RNC censure

  • 1/6 cmte. weighs more subpoenas

11th Hour

Trump praises Putin’s movements in Ukraine

05:30

Former President Trump called Russian President Putin’s decision to send troops into parts of Ukraine as “smart” and “savvy.” Robert Gibbs and Bill Kristol weigh in.Feb. 23, 2022

Play All