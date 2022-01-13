IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Trump picks public fight with McConnell 06:03
UP NEXT
Jan. 6th committee targets top House Republican 07:46 U.S. sets fresh record for daily Covid cases 06:33 Biden’s tough talk on voting rights 06:23 Schools struggle with omicron spread 03:37 Voting rights take center stage this week 03:11 Democrats use new tactic to sway Manchin 06:50 SCOTUS weighs Biden’s workplace vaccine mandate 04:23 Preserving the future of our democracy 07:07 Jan. 6th: A day of remembrance and division 04:03 McConnell calls Senate Democrats 'distasteful' 03:55 Jan. 6th one year later 04:59 U.S. reaches 1 million daily Covid cases 06:40 1/6 committee zeroes in on Fox News host 06:12 Democrats warn of threat to Democracy 05:33 Trump facing new pressure days ahead of 1/6 anniversary 05:12 Political division spills into 2022 05:48 U.S. surpasses 54 million total Covid cases 05:23 Concerns for democracy grow ahead of 2024 07:05 U.S. Covid cases climb to highest on record 05:44 Trump picks public fight with McConnell 06:03
Former President Trump abruptly ended an NPR interview after he was pressed on his false election claims. Eugene Robinson and Mike Murphy discuss how this positions the GOP ahead of the 2022 midterms.
Jan. 13, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Trump picks public fight with McConnell 06:03
UP NEXT
Jan. 6th committee targets top House Republican 07:46 U.S. sets fresh record for daily Covid cases 06:33 Biden’s tough talk on voting rights 06:23 Schools struggle with omicron spread 03:37 Voting rights take center stage this week 03:11