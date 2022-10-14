IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Last Thing: Democracy on the line

    04:02
  • Now Playing

    Trump legal troubles mount

    04:54
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6th cmte. subpoenas Trump

    07:17

  • The Last Thing: Help is on the way

    01:31

  • Sandy Hook families react to nearly $1B verdict

    06:41

  • Last Jan. 6 hearing before midterms

    03:09

  • The Last Thing: Remembering Angela Lansbury

    02:34

  • One-on-one with Emily Amick

    04:49

  • DOJ urges SCOTUS not to intervene in Mar-a-Lago case

    02:00

  • GOP lawmakers slammed for racist rhetoric at rallies

    09:14

  • Trump lawyer speaks with Mar-a-Lago investigators

    02:26

  • One-on-One with Scott Galloway

    14:47

  • New twist in Herschel Walker abortion scandal 

    03:31

  • The Last Thing: Political predictions from Springfield

    02:42

  • Biden takes step toward decriminalizing marijuana

    05:53

  • Report: DOJ skeptical Trump returned all documents

    05:55

  • Online talk of “civil war” on the rise

    08:23

  • New legal setback for Trump

    02:44

  • The Last Thing: Remembering the coal miner's daughter

    02:27

  • Georgia’s Senate race shake-up

    08:06

11th Hour

Trump legal troubles mount

04:54

As the Supreme Court deals a loss to Trump in his Mar-a-Lago documents case, now the New York A.G. is trying to stop him from moving assets amid his civil fraud lawsuit. The January 6th committee’s subpoena only added to his long list of legal challenges. Joyce Vance is here to break it down.Oct. 14, 2022

  • The Last Thing: Democracy on the line

    04:02
  • Now Playing

    Trump legal troubles mount

    04:54
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6th cmte. subpoenas Trump

    07:17

  • The Last Thing: Help is on the way

    01:31

  • Sandy Hook families react to nearly $1B verdict

    06:41

  • Last Jan. 6 hearing before midterms

    03:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All