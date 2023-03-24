IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Judge orders Trump aides to testify as privilege claims crumble

  • Tablets and texting: Rep. Crockett disputes Marjorie Taylor Greene on Jan. 6 defendant mistreatment

  • Rep. Garcia: GOP reps treated jailed Jan. 6 defendants ‘like celebrities’

  • Michael Steele to today’s GOP: ‘What the hell is wrong with you?’

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and lawmakers tour jail holding Jan. 6 defendants

  • Lawmaker compares Parkland father's outburst to Jan. 6 rioters

  • Members of House Oversight Committee to tour Washington jail holding Jan. 6 defendants

    Trump investigations pick up steam

    ‘He’s one of them’: David Jolly accuses Kevin McCarthy of being pro-insurrectionist

  • 'Disturbing:' Lofgren hits MTG for plan to visit jailed Jan. 6 defendants

  • It's a 'crime': See D.A. vet shred Trump defense on 'likely' indictment in NY

  • Trump literally planning for own ‘arrest’: Insider on his ‘fear’ moment

  • Joe: There is no post-truth world when it comes to the court system

  • Lawrence: Don’t worry about violent Trump mob invading Manhattan

  • Four Oath Keepers convicted in connection to Jan. 6

  • Capitol Police say GOP ducked review requests for Tucker Carlson video gambit

  • Mike Pence under fire for 'stop snitching' stance in Jan. 6 probe

  • Capitol Police were not warned Jan. 6 footage would be given to Tucker Carlson

  • Should Pence be praised for doing the bare minimum on Jan. 6?

  • Rep. Schiff: McCarthy's willing to sacrifice security of Congress to curry favor with Jan. 6 video

11th Hour

Trump investigations pick up steam

Trump attorney Evan Corcoran could appear before a grand jury investigating the classified documents case as early as Friday. It comes as Corcoran and Mike Pence’s lawyers challenge a subpoena for the former vice president’s testimony in the January 6th case. Plus, the grand jury in the hush money probe is expected to meet again on Monday.March 24, 2023

