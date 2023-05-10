IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • One-on-one with Asa Hutchinson

    09:03
  • Now Playing

    Trump found liable for sexual abuse and defamation

    12:32
  • UP NEXT

    Southern border braces for migrant surge as Title 42 ends

    07:30

  • Gunman in Texas mall shooting 'deeply ingrained into white supremacist culture'

    11:59

  • Trump deposition tapes in E. Jean Carroll case released

    05:24

  • Biden: 'I'm more experienced than anybody that's ever run for the office'

    14:04

  • One-on-one with President Biden

    13:13

  • Death of Jordan Neely ruled a homicide

    06:50

  • Four Proud Boys found guilty of seditious conspiracy

    02:22

  • The Last Thing: Work it

    01:26

  • Russia accuses Ukraine of assassination attempt

    05:30

  • Suspected gunman in Atlanta shooting arrested

    04:06

  • The Last Thing: Thank you teachers!

    01:44

  • Hollywood screenwriters go on strike

    06:42

  • Alleged Texas gunman arrested

    03:49

  • Alleged Texas gunman arrested

    03:52

  • The Last Thing: The first Monday in May

    01:43

  • U.S. could hit debt limit in a month

    03:31

  • At least 25 Ukrainians dead after Russian airstrike

    08:11

11th Hour

Trump found liable for sexual abuse and defamation

12:32

The jury in E. Jean Carroll’s civil suit against the former president rejected the rape allegation. Meanwhile, Republican Congressman George Santos has reportedly been charged with federal offenses. Tim O’Brien, Cynthia Alksne and Charles Coleman break down the day’s legal bombshells.May 10, 2023

  • One-on-one with Asa Hutchinson

    09:03
  • Now Playing

    Trump found liable for sexual abuse and defamation

    12:32
  • UP NEXT

    Southern border braces for migrant surge as Title 42 ends

    07:30

  • Gunman in Texas mall shooting 'deeply ingrained into white supremacist culture'

    11:59

  • Trump deposition tapes in E. Jean Carroll case released

    05:24

  • Biden: 'I'm more experienced than anybody that's ever run for the office'

    14:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All