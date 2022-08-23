IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump files lawsuit in Mar-a-Lago search

Two weeks after the search at Mar-a-Lago, Trump files a lawsuit requesting a judge appoint a “special master” to review the seized materials. It comes as new reporting details just how many classified documents were held at the former President’s Florida estate. Meantime, the judge who signed the search warrant concedes the redactions to the affidavit could render it “meaningless.”Aug. 23, 2022

