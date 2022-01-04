Trump facing new pressure days ahead of 1/6 anniversary

Trump’s eldest children filed a motion to quash subpoenas seeking their testimony in a civil tax fraud probe into the Trump Organization. Meantime, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to force a vote on changing the Senate's rules by Martin Luther King Jr. Day - if Republicans again block voting rights legislation. Plus, students return to school from holiday break as the FDA authorizes Pfizer booster shots for kids 12-to-15 years old.Jan. 4, 2022