IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump faces third criminal arraignment in four months

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Political impact of latest Trump indictment

    06:45

  • Fmr. Trump impeachment manager reacts to Trump indictment

    05:16

  • The Last Thing: Waves of strength

    02:03

  • Conflict of interest concerns over Trump legal payments

    07:45

  • New signs DOJ, Fulton Co. DA closing in on possible Trump charges

    02:31

  • The Last Thing: A little step forward

    03:01

  • GOP hopefuls ignore new Trump charges in Iowa

    11:08

  • Trump vows to stay in 2024 presidential race

    03:27

  • Politics of Trump’s superseding indictment

    07:01

  • DOJ files superseding indictment against Trump

    03:07

  • The Last Thing: Nothing compares to her

    02:08

  • One-on-One with Miles Taylor

    06:38

  • Hunter Biden plea deal derailed

    04:38

  • The Last Thing: 'The good, the bad, and the truth'

    03:01

  • Elon Musk’s big plans for 'X'

    04:53

  • Awaiting grand jury decision in DOJ election probe

    02:38

  • The Last Thing: Is it just me?

    01:24

  • Awaiting next moves in DOJ’s election interference probe

    02:55

  • Student journalism sparks change at Stanford

    05:10

11th Hour

Trump faces third criminal arraignment in four months

03:14

Former President Trump is expected to appear in a federal court in Washington, D.C. on Thursday after being indicted in the special counsel’s 2020 election investigation. It comes as his lawyer hints Trump's defense will focus on free speech.Aug. 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump faces third criminal arraignment in four months

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Political impact of latest Trump indictment

    06:45

  • Fmr. Trump impeachment manager reacts to Trump indictment

    05:16

  • The Last Thing: Waves of strength

    02:03

  • Conflict of interest concerns over Trump legal payments

    07:45

  • New signs DOJ, Fulton Co. DA closing in on possible Trump charges

    02:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All