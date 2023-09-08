IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump eyes federal court for Georgia charges

11th Hour

Trump eyes federal court for Georgia charges

01:54

Former President Trump signals he may try to move his Georgia election interference case to federal court. It comes as D.A. Fani Willis accuses Rep. Jordan of trying to “obstruct” that case. Plus, former Trump adviser Peter Navarro is found guilty of criminal contempt of Congress for defying a Jan. 6th subpoena.Sept. 8, 2023

