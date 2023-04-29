IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump embraces woman convicted in Jan. 6 case

11th Hour

Trump embraces woman convicted in Jan. 6 case

At a campaign event in New Hampshire, the former president embraced a woman who served prison time for her actions during the Capitol riot and called her a “terrific woman.” Meanwhile, there’s still no verdict in the Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial of five members of the Proud Boys.April 29, 2023

    Trump embraces woman convicted in Jan. 6 case

