11th Hour

Trump declares a national emergency, then says he didn't need to declare it

06:54

In his remarks declaring a national emergency at the border over his plan for a wall, Pres. Trump said, “I didn’t need to do this, but I’d rather do it much faster.” Our panel reacts.Feb. 16, 2019

  • Feds: We have Roger Stone's communications with Wikileaks and Guccifer 2.0

    03:52

  • Judge slams Manafort for lies about dealings with prominent Russian

    11:07

  • Malcolm Nance: Paul Manafort is a Russian asset. We know that.

    03:35

  • Dems blast Trump's plan to declare a national emergency for border funds

    05:47

  • McCabe: Sessions said FBI was better off when it hired drunk Irishmen

    01:22

