Trump claims First Amendment protects him from charges in Georgia
March 29, 202411:35

11th Hour

Trump claims First Amendment protects him from charges in Georgia

11:35

In Fulton County, the former president's lawyers argued that his statements included in the indictment were protected under the First Amendment, and therefore the case should be thrown out. Hugo Lowell, Molly Jong-Fast and Joyce Vance discuss what's next with Ayman Mohyeldin.March 29, 2024

