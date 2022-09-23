IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump blames banks for not catching inflated valuations

11th Hour

Trump blames banks for not catching inflated valuations

07:17

New York’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit accusing Trump, three of his kids and his company of fraud. Now, the former President is blaming the banks for not catching the error. David Enrich weighs in on if that argument will hold and breaks down Trump’s finances.Sept. 23, 2022

    Trump blames banks for not catching inflated valuations

