IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Last Thing: Tragedy at UVA

    03:02
  • Now Playing

    Trump announces 2024 presidential bid

    07:54
  • UP NEXT

    Poland says Russian-made missile hit, killing two

    03:13

  • The Last Thing: Liberation of Kherson

    02:28

  • One-on-One with Wes Moore

    06:12

  • Election denier loses AZ Gov. race

    04:16

  • Dems win big in Michigan

    08:47

  • Breaking down the FTX collapse

    05:18

  • Democrats one seat away from Senate control

    05:55

  • The Last Thing: Childhood dreams unlocked

    02:03

  • Rep. Katie Porter on uncalled House race

    06:47

  • Young voters boost Dems in midterms

    09:12

  • The Last Thing: The blood moon eclipse

    02:13

  • The state of democracy

    08:15

  • Midterm election eve

    03:58

  • The Last Thing: Midterm fact check

    03:01

  • One-on-one with Gov. Hochul

    11:31

  • Four days to go

    03:46

  • The Last Thing: Brittney Griner’s perseverance

    02:04

  • Twitter layoffs to begin tomorrow

    07:13

11th Hour

Trump announces 2024 presidential bid

07:54

As Trump officially announces a third run for president, the rift within the Republican ranks is on full display. It comes as control of the House hangs in the balance. Jackie Alemany and Stuart Stevens weigh in.Nov. 16, 2022

  • The Last Thing: Tragedy at UVA

    03:02
  • Now Playing

    Trump announces 2024 presidential bid

    07:54
  • UP NEXT

    Poland says Russian-made missile hit, killing two

    03:13

  • The Last Thing: Liberation of Kherson

    02:28

  • One-on-One with Wes Moore

    06:12

  • Election denier loses AZ Gov. race

    04:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All