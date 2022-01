The Jan. 6th committee has subpoenaed 14 so-called “fake electors” from seven states who falsely claimed Trump won the 2020 election. It comes as a Pennsylvania court strikes down the state’s mail-in voting law, dealing a blow to voting access in a crucial battleground state. Meantime, President Biden plans to move U.S. troops in eastern Europe and the NATO countries in the near-term as Russia’s military buildup near the Ukraine border expands to 130,000 troops.Jan. 29, 2022